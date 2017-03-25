FPCCI hails NEPRA decision of cut in K-Electric tariff

ISLAMABAD: President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Zubair Tufail has welcomed the decision of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for K-Electric tariff cut by Rs 3.50 per unit.

In a statement here on Thursday, Zubair Tufail said that the citizens and industries of Karachi were paying exorbitant electric bills to “K-Electric” for the last few years and due to high tariff, exporters were unable to compete in the international market. Decision of NEPRA was in light of efficiency gains and lower oil prices which are to be transferred to the consumers, he added.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif always desired lower tariff of electricity for all consumers in Pakistan. WAPDA is supplying electricity to the consumers even at lower tariff than K-Electric. FPCCI fully support the Prime Minister’s vision for supply of electricity at affordable price throughout Pakistan, he maintained.

Zubair Tufail said that lower prices of electricity will enable the exporters to meet the competition in the world market and increase their exports and on other hand it will also help consumers in the country. INP