Fencing of Pak-Afghan border has commenced, says COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that to stop pouring in of the extremists, fencing on the Pak-Afghan border has been commenced and the border areas of Bajaur and Mohmand agencies will be given first priority as they are high-threat zones.



A statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Army Chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited Pak-Afghan Border areas in Mohmand and Orakzai Agency, where he was given detailed briefing about border security arrangements, cross border terrorist threat and recent terrorist attacks from across on the Pakistani posts

General Bajwa interacted with troops at Suran and Kalaya. He hailed their high morale, operational preparedness and effective response to recent cross border terrorists attacks. He appreciated killing of 5 terrorists including high value terrorist Duran in recent IBO and greatly valued shahadat of Major Mudassar and two soldiers during the operation. The COAS said that he is proud of great sacrifices made by security forces and people of Pakistan in the effort to clean our country from these fasaadis.

The ISPR quoted General Qamar Javed Bajwa saying that additional technical surveillance means are also being deployed along the border besides regular air surveillance. The army chief said that the Pakistan Army will employ all resources required for the defence of the country.

He further said that efforts are being made to “evolve a bilateral border security mechanism with Afghan authorities”.

Referring to the proposed mainstreaming of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) areas, the army chief said it is in the “best national interest”.

He said a better managed, secure and peaceful border is in mutual interest of both brotherly countries who have given phenomenal sacrifices in war against terrorism. Mainstreaming of FATA is in the best national interest, he added.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt.