Facebook finally tests a GIF animated Button for comments

TechCrunch reported that Facebook would start testing the new GIF button for comments as soon as next week.

During the tests, some users will be able to see a GIF icon incorporated in the comments section. After clicking on it, they will be able to choose from a series of animated GIFs to add to their comment on a post or reply to a comment.

Basically, the new GIF button will resemble the same service available in Facebook Messenger. Users are allowed to browse through trending GIFs, or they can even search for a specific animated image or one that would better suit their reaction. The new button will include GIFs from different services, such as Giphy or Tenor.

GIFs have always been an important part of social media, and in other social networks, such as Twitter, they have been quite popular.

However, Facebook has been a bit reluctant in embracing them until now. They explained how they thought that the animations would have caught the eye of the users and could have distracted them from more important things to see on their News Feeds.

Recently, users have been allowed to share gifs on their timelines. However, this can only be done after introducing a direct link. Pages and ads can share GIFs on the News Feed, but people cannot do it directly.

A spokesperson from Facebook commented on the new button.

“Everyone loves a good GIF and we know that people want to be able to use them in comments. So, we’re about to start testing the ability to add GIFs to comments and we’ll share more when we can, but for now we repeat that this is just a test.”