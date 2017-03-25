Diabetic patients in Pakistan can double to 14 million in four years: Experts

Health experts warned on Saturday diabetes has mushroomed very quickly and unless people overhaul their lifestyle and eating habits the number of diabetic patients in Pakistan could double from just over 7 million to well over 14 million in just four years.

Professor Zaman Shiekh warned that if people do not change their lifestyle and continue to indulge in overly greasy unhealthy food coupled with no exercise the silent killer will haunt our future generations.

Explaining the various types of Diabetes that affect patients, Dr Fareed uddin from the Dow University of Health Sciences told that Type 2 Diabetes is more prevalent among adult Pakistanis with Type 1 usually affecting children under 15 years of age.

Calling diabetes a ‘silent killer’ the Dr Fareed uddin added that if the incidence of diabetes is not recognized and treated -or rather kept at bay by using Insulin it can affect vital organs including the heart, eyes and lungs.

Recognizing the symptoms is extremely important according to Dr Fareed uddin which includes weight loss, frequent urination and feeling extremely thirsty and hungry all the time.

Since there is no cure for diabetes, once it settles in it remains active till one breathes his or her last breath Professor Zaman added.

Besides monitoring sugar levels, experts advise to include a minimum of 30 minutes of exercise every day and to steer clear of the unhealthy oily dishes and processed fast food as well.