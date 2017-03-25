British parliament to publish report indicating evidence for Gulenist role in July 15 coup attempt

British parliament committee report indicating evidence that members of the Gulenist terror cult (FETO) took part in the July 15 failed coup attempt will be published soon, Al Jazeera reported in a piece.

The TV said in the piece that the UK report “analyses the stance of the EU in dealing with the failed coup.”

Citing sources, the network added that the report will also stress the necessity of developing UK-Turkey relations.

Military troops loyal to the government, along with police units and millions of Turkish citizens, succeeded as of July 16 morning in quelling a coup attempt, launched by a small military junta linked to FETO, starting from mid-afternoon on July 15.

At least 2,839 pro-coup members of the military, including 29 colonels and over 40 generals, have been detained across Turkey.

Turkey’s top judicial body HSYK also ordered the detention of 2,745 Gulen-linked judges and prosecutors while two members of the Constitutional Court were detained for involvement in the coup attempt.

As a result of the attempted coup, 248 people were killed, including 41 police officers and 47 civilians, while 1.440 others were injured. Some 104 pro-coup figures were also killed.