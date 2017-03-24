Spectacular turnout by Chinese contingent receives a big applause at parade ground

ISLAMABAD: Spectacular turn-out by tri colour contingent of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at military parade here on Thursday received a big applause from the audience.

A number of spectators rose from their seats giving thunderous clapping and raising miniature Chinese flags to the 90-member contingent when they passed through in front of them. They also raised slogans ‘Live long Pak-China friendship’.

Major General Li Jianbo, head of China’s 90-member contingent said that it was a “historic opportunity” for them to participate in the parade.

He said the Chinese army had never participated in such events earlier in any country.

“We have come here to convey a message of friendship to Pakistan on behalf of the Chinese people and the Chinese army.

“We sincerely hope that Pakistan will progress day by day and its army will be stronger and stronger,” he added. INP