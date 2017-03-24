Sirajul Haq urges ruling elite to restore Friday as weekly holiday

LAHORE: Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that millions of Pakistanis were unable to offer Juma prayer after the abolition of Friday as weekly holiday adding that the burden of this lay on the rulers’ shoulders.



He was addressing a large Friday congregation at Mansoora mosque after his return from Saudi Arabia where he had gone to attend the annual conference of the Rabita e A’lame Islami.

Sirajul Haq counseled the rulers to fear Allah’s wrath, restore Friday as weekly holiday and also withdraw their appeal in the Supreme Court in support of interest in obedience to the Islamic injunctions.

If the rulers strictly followed the commands of Allah and His prophet, the country’s economy would improve automatically with divine blessings. He said that the JI would launch a drive against interest in April next.

Sirajul Haq said that the ruler’s appeal in support of interest system and the abolition of Friday holiday were major sins for which the rulers would have to suffer both in this world and in the hereafter. But, unfortunately, he said, instead of fearing Allah and seeking His pardon, the rulers were busy in pleasing the west.

Sirjaul Haq said that the opting Sunday as weekly holiday had not brought any improvement in the country’s economy. On the other hand, the burden of debt both internal and foreign on the country under the present regime had increased manifold and the nation had to face its adverse consequences.

The JI chief said that Islam’s enemies were busy conspiracies to drift the Muslims away from their Deen and its symbols. Instead of countering the enemy designs, the Muslim rulers were acting as agents of the west and were even advancing the western culture.

He said that while announcing the abolition of Friday as holiday, the rulers had made tall promises that with the change improve the country’s economy by leaps and bounds and Pakistan would directly link with the economic activities at world level.

However, he said that the end of Friday as holiday had only plunged the homeland into the abyss ill-fortune. The national economy was continuously on the decline and trade deficit had risen to hundreds of billions. Industrial units were being closed and agriculture was also on the decline.

The JI chief expressed deep gratitude to Allah for his successful visit to Saudi Arabia. During his visit, he also addressed the Pakistani community at Makkah, Madina, Riyadh and Damam. He assured them that Pakistan would soon get rid of its corrupt rulers and the corruption mafia.