Punjab Governor confers awards on 23 personalities on Pakistan Day

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafique Rajwana conferred awards on personalities in recognition of their meritorious services for the country at the Governor’s House here Thursday.

The governor, in an impressive investiture ceremony, decorated awards to 23 recipients of Pakistan Civil Awards on behalf of the President.

The governor gave Sitara-i-Imtiaz to Dr Muhammad Iqbal, Prof Dr Muhammad Aslam Noor, Prof Dr Eice Muhammad, Mustansar Hussain Tarar and Ch Arif Saeed.

He awarded Pride of Performance Award to Dr Muhammad Ashraf Tahir, Abdul Majid Azhar, Dr Abubaker Shahid, Sarmad Ali Sultan alias Sarmad Sultan Khoosat, Rashid Mahmood, Javed Iqbal, Ashraf Sharif, Muhammad Zahid Masood, Amar Elahi alias Roohi Kunjahi and Muhammad Shafi Shakir Shuja Abadi.

Recipients of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz were Atif Inayat, Dr Naveed Ishtiaq, Nazeer Amer (Late), Mrs Parveen Malik, Muhammad Jalil Aali, Shahbaz Hussain, Liaquat Ali Warraich and Tanvirul Islam Khawaja (Late). Provincial ministers, the Punjab chief secretary, IG Punjab and important personalities belonging to various walks of life were also present. Meanwhile, the governor met with poet Muhammad Shafi Shakir Shuja Abadi and lauded his services in literature. He said Shuja Abadi was a valuable asset for the country who introduced Saraiki Culture in the world through his poetry. APP