Provision of edu, health facilities responsibility of govt: Ameerul Azeem

LAHORE: Secretary Information, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Ameerul Azeem, said that provision of education and health facilities was the primary responsibility of the government but these were not available to the common man even in the Punjab capital.

He was inaugurating a Lab Collection centre set up by JI’s social welfare wing the Al-Khidmat Foundation at Habib Park. Ameerul Azeem said that a large number of children could not get admission in government schools and colleges.

The shortage of health facilities was visible from the fact that each bed in government hospitals had three or four patients.

Poor elderly patients breathed their last at the hospital floor but the rulers were not moved. Due to this, the people were compelled to approach costly private hospitals.

He said that if the honest and competent leadership of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) was in power, the vast resources of the country would be distributed justly and in it would be governed in the best possible manner.

JI Lahore chief Zikrullah Mujahid has also addressed the function. Agencies