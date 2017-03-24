PM Nawaz reviews progress on road network, transportation projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif reviewed the progress on various road network and transportation projects here in a meeting at the PM on Thursday.

Director General, Frontier Works Organization (FWO), Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal and Chairman, National Highway Authority (NHA), Mr. Shahid Ashraf Tarar briefed the participants regarding progress on various ongoing and planned road and highway projects.

Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Shiekh Ansar Aziz briefed the meeting on progress of Metro Bus access link from Peshawar Mor Islamabad to New Islamabad Airport.

The Prime Minister said that road network and transportation projects are vital to economic growth.

“Road projects will connect far flung areas to urban centers thereby improving socio-economic conditions of the people”, added the PM.

The Prime Minister directed that projects should be completed in time without compromising on the quality of work.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Water & Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif and other senior officials. INP