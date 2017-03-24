PM inaugurates Forest Service Academy at Ghora Gali

MURREE: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the Forest-Services Academy at Ghora Gali, under the PM’s Green Pakistan Programme today.



The Prime Minister unveiled the plaque of the Forest-Services Academy, planted a sapling at the Academy’s premises and visited its various sections besides interacting with faculty members and students.

The Academy will provide in-service and post-graduate training in forest sciences. Minister for Climate Change Mr. Zahid Hamid was also present on the occasion.

Syed Rizwan Mehboob, PM’s focal person on Climate Change briefed the Prime Minister about the features of the Academy and its objectives to help mitigate climate change and undertake research on forestry.

The Prime Minister was told that Academy’s first phase had been completed with a cost of Rs. 59.29 million, while the second phase to be finished by 2020. He was informed that a sub-campus of Academy had been set up in Bahawalpur so as to train the forest officers in accordance with the ecosystem of desert.

The PM was apprised that the Academy had been established at a 150-year-old school building, covering an area of 22 acres of land. The Prime Minister directed to retain the original character of the old building during the process of its restoration. He also directed to workout provision of supply of water and natural gas to the Academy.

The Prime Minister was also briefed about the status of forestation in Bahawalpur’s iconic Lal Sohanra Park, where a forestation has been undertaken on 1,200 acres of land, while 5,000 acres would be planted in three years.

The Prime Minister directed to improve the natural environment of the Lake to attract birds followed by completion of de-silting of Patisar Lake.

The Prime Minister emphasized on involvement of local people through Community Based Organisations to protect the environment and preserve wildlife.