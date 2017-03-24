Newborn baby kidnapped from Karachi hospital recovered from Afghan gang

KARACHI: A one-day-old baby was recovered by police from Afghan gang a day after he was kidnapped from a hospital in Karachi and he was reunited with his parents.



Police raided a house in Machar Colony, a slum near Sohrab Goth, and recovered the child. At least 11 members of a group of kidnappers including four women were also arrested during the raid while a box filled with foreign currency was also seized from their possession.

The child was kidnapped on Thursday from Qatar Hospital, Orangi Town. The cops had arrested the woman with the help of CCTV footage at the hospital. The abductor informed police about her accomplices whom she had handed over a child after kidnapping.

According to the family, the alleged kidnapper, a woman dressed as a doctor took the crying baby from his grandmother, and fled.