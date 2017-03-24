Muslims raise £17,000 in a day for London attack victims, families

LONDON: A group of Muslims in the United Kingdom has raised more than £17,000 in order to support victims and families of Wednesday’s London car attack.



Muslims United for London – a community of Londoners – initiated the crowd funding campaign following the terror incident, which led to four deaths and 40 people being injured, garnering more than £3,000 in an hour.

All money raised will be used to help the families of those who were killed or injured, covering their “immediate, short-terms needs,” the campaign’s website says.

Muddassar Ahmed, who is leading the call for action, was a witness of the horrific car-ramming episode, “having entered Portcullis house less than 10 minutes from when it occurred. Barricaded in an office for nearly 4 hours while events unfolded outside me, I was shocked to see the injuries and loss of life outside my window,” he said.

Speaking to ITV, Ahmed said, “I was in a meeting and suddenly my phone started going off and people started calling me. We looked out of the window and we saw a scene of horror. It’s something you hear about, but never expect to experience,” The Telegraph reported.