KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi hasrejected the K-Electric tariff and announced to launch protest demonstrations against it.

JI Karachi chief Engr. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman announced this at a press conference at the JI headquarters `Idara Noor-e-Haq’, here onFriday, said a statement issued by JI.

He said that his party would hold demonstration on Saturday at 50spots across the metropolis against the tariff and would also announce a sit-in in this regard.