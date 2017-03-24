India not sincere for durable resolution of Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD: All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) has said that India is not sincere in finding a peaceful and lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute.



According to Kshmir Media Service, the APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar reacting to the recent assertion of Indian Home Minister, Rajnath Singh, said Indian government was yet to accept that Kashmir was a disputed territory and not a law and order problem.

Rajnath Singh said Indian government was ready to talk to anyone in Kashmir to resolve the problem.

The APHC said, “Kashmir is simply an issue for right to self-determination and the issue lists at top in all other recognized human values. Sincere steps are needed to settle the dispute. However, the egoistic and stubborn approach of Indian authorities is creating impediments.”

Commenting over the assertion of Rajnath Singh wherein he claimed thatduring his visit to the valley, he attempted to find out a solution to the Kashmir dispute, the APHC said, “It is ridiculous and illustrates theirarrogance. He will never divulge reality and it is their deceit to mislead the Indian people.”

“During people’s uprising in 2016, Rajnath Singh though visited the valley, however, he preferred to maintain silence and didn’t dare to reveal truth about Kashmir dispute,” the APHC said. “Let India take initiative and honour opinion of its people as they are craving for its honourable solution and acknowledge all its pledges with regards to settle the Kashmir dispute,” it added.

The APHC also demanded immediate release of Tariq Ahmad Bazaz and other illegally detained Hurriyet activists. It also strongly condemned the repeated police raids on the residence of Hurriyet leaders, Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi and Ghazi Javed Ahmad Baba.

“Ghazi Javed is not a militant, however, being a political worker his activities are peaceful. His relatives are being targeted and one of his relatives, Tariq Ahmad Bazaz, was arrested by police,” the statement said terming it unconstitutional and unethical.

Meanwhile, the Hurriyet forum led by Mirwiaz Umar Farooq in a statement in Srinagar reacting to Rajnath Singh’s assertions said unless New Delhi accepted Kashmir as a dispute and showed urgency to resolve it situation in occupied Kashmir would not become normal.

It said Kashmir was not a law and order problem that could be resolved by military might. Real peace and normalcy cannot be achieved in Kashmir but will also elude the entire region without settling the dispute, it added.