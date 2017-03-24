Health expert urges more awareness about Tuberculosis

Dr Abdul Raheem Panhwar, a health expert on Friday stressed the need of creating more awareness among the masses about Tuberculosis (TB).



He said that TB is curable disease but what is important to soon contact a doctor for early diagnosis and treatment.

He emphasized this during a workshop, organised by Rotary international Khairpur chapter in collaboration with Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) at a hotel.

According to Dr Panhwar lack of awareness among the general public regarding Tuberculosis as late diagonise of the disease aggravate the patient health.