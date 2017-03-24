Four killed in Karachi violent incidents, three robbers held

KARACHI: At least four people including brother-in-law of an MPA were killed in separate incidents of violence. The police arrested three robbers with arms.



Armed men gunned down one person identified as Tanveer Baleedi in Lyari Baghdadi area of the metropolis city Karachi. The deceased was brother-in-law of MPA Sindh Assembly, Sania Naz.

Tortured bodies of two persons were recovered from a nullah near Hawkes Bay.

In Gulistan-e-Johar, accused Faizan Bangash killed his step brother and injured father and escaped from the scene.

The police after exchange of fire in Shah Latif Town, arrested three robbers including Babar, Ayaz and Qadeer. Arms were recovered from possession of the detainees.

The citizens held a robber engaged in looting citizens in Malir Al-Falah who was handed over to police after sound thrash.

The police after registering separate cases in all incidents at respective police stations have started the investigation.