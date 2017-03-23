Pakistan’s ideology could be protected only by getting rid of the slaves of colonialism: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, while addressing a grand Pakistan Day ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, said that Pakistan came into being on the basis of an everlasting ideology and it was the bounden duty of every Pakistani to safeguard its ideology any geographical boundaries.

He said that the country’s ideology could be protected only by getting rid of the slaves of colonialism ruling the homeland.

Sirajul Haq said that Saudi Arabia was a sacred land and the centre of faith and guidance and any conspiracy against the Harmain Sharifain would be a conspiracy against the entire Ummah.

He said that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were indispensable for each other and brotherly relations between the two must be strengthened with every passing day.

He expressed deep gratitude to the Saudi government for providing jobs opportunities to lakhs of Pakistanis.

The national anthems of the two countries were play on the occasion.

Continuing the JI chief said that the ruling junta was not only plundering the public exchequer but also transferring the billions of dollars earned by the overseas Pakistanis through their hard labour, to their bank accounts abroad.

He said the overseas Pakistanis were remitting more than 18 billion dollars annually and they must get the right to vote in their homeland. He demanded of the Election Commission to make arrangement in this direction before the next year polls.

Sirajul Haq said that the Jamaat e Islami was a corruption-free Party and had competent leadership and workers. Even the Supreme Court had acknowledged the integrity of JI leadership.

He said that Eeman/ Faith was the greatest wealth in the world and the JI would bring about a revolution in the country by adhering to the golden example set by the Noble Prophet( pbuh) and put the country on the path of progress and prosperity with public support.

Sirajul Haq said that the impressive Pakistan Day ceremony in Riyadh had strengthened his faith in the bright future of Pakistan.