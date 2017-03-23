Pakistan expresses concern over detention of Hurriyat leaders in IoK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed its serious concern on detention of the Hurriyat leaders, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Asiya Andrabi and others, in the Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir, preventing them from attending Pakistan National Day reception at Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi on 23rd March, 2017.

These arbitrary restrictions are against the principles of democracy and freedom of movement. “We impress upon India to release the Kashmiri leaders and representatives from Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir so that they are able to attend Pakistan National Day reception”, foreign office spokesman Nafees Zakaria said.