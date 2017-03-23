Over 3 dozen people including minor boys arrested in IHK

ISLAMABAD: Indian police have arrested over three dozen people including teenage boys and a 65-year-old civilian during house raids in Srinagar, Pulwama and Bandipore districts of Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the police arrested these people including students of 7th, 8th and 10th classes, a 65-year-old civilian and a physically-challenged Muhammad Afzal Parrey from different areas of the districts.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly denounced the continued house arrest and detention of Hurriyet leaders including

Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik and youth across the territory ahead of the so-called Indian Parliamentary elections in the territory. It termed the action as political vendetta.

Spokesman said that the occupied territory had been converted into a police state where all the basic rights of the people were being violated by Indian forces’ personnel with impunity. He said that brutal tactics could not suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom movement.

Spokesman also expressed solidarity with the families of the victims of the Chittisinghpora massacre and deplored that the puppet administration had not brought the involved Indian troops to book despite the passing of seventeen years to the incident.

Thirty-five members of Sikh community were killed in disguise by Indian troops in Chattisinghpora area of Islamabad district on March 20 in 2000 on the eve of the then US President, Bill Clinton’s visit to India.—APP