JI cautions against privatization of PSM

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Secretary General Liaquat Baloch has demanded of the government to appoint capable and honest higher officers in Pakistan Steel Mills, instead of mulling to sale out the national asset.

He expressed these views while talking to a joint delegation of PASLO union and officers association named TOPSSO at the JI Karachi headquarters, Idara Noor-e-Haq.

Speaking on the occasion, the JI leader demanded of the government to take action against all those corrupt officials, who are responsible for the current dismal situation of PSMs.

He said that since day one, JI keeps a firm stance against the sale of public institutions. He said that the corrupt rulers have plundered the resources of PSM and used the institution to further their political interests and now they are mulling to sale out the PSM to full fill their greed. He said that the steel mills will never be let sold out.

The JI leader demanded of the government to release the salaries and dues of PSM employees as well as releasing dues of retired employees of the institution.

Earlier, Zafar Khan, General Secretary of the union and leader of the delegation, appraised the JI leader over the PSM’s situation and the hardships being faced by its current and former employees.

He said that practically the PSM has been shut for more than two years. He said that at one hand, the PSM employees and former associates are facing starvation whereas on the other hand, rulers with the help of their subordinates have plundered the institution and converted once an exemplary profitable PSM into ruins.

JI Karachi deputy chief Birjees Ahmed, JI Karachi Secretary General Abdul Wahab, JI Secretary Information Zahid Askari, Shahid Allahwala of TOPSSO and others also attended the meeting.