Hong Kong stocks edge up at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened slightly higher Thursday following the previous day’s sharp losses, with traders tracking a recovery in US markets ahead of a key vote in Congress on US healthcare reform.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.18 percent, or 43.95 points, to 24,364.36.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was marginally higher, inching up 0.59 points to 3,245.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, was also flat, ticking 0.43 points up to 2,038.32.