Historic mosque damaged by fire in Greece

ATHENS: A 15th century Ottoman mosque in the northeastern Greek town of Didymoteicho was damaged Wednesday when a fire broke out during restoration work, local officials said.

“For the moment there is no indication that arson was involved,” Nathanail Rigas, head fireman of the Thrace region bordering Turkey, told media. Didymoteicho mayor Paraskevas Patsouridis said the Bayezid mosque’s ornate wooden roof sustained “serious damage” from the fire that broke out early in the morning.—APP