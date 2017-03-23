Guatemala gang attacks police after raid on detention center

GUATEMALA CITY: One of Guatemala’s most-feared gangs, Barrio 18, has launched a wave of murderous attacks on police across the country following the storming of a detention center overrun by its jailed members, officials said Tuesday.

Police are on “maximum alert” after at least nine assaults on police stations that have killed three officers and wounded seven, according to Interior Minister Francisco Rivas.

Thirteen suspected gang members have been arrested in the wake of the attacks, and weapons including a grenade launcher, five assault rifles, four pistols and two bulletproof jackets seized, along with several vehicles, he said. He called the attacks a “reaction by organized crime” to Monday’s raid on the detention center.—APP