Chinese, KSA troops, Turkish Band participate in Pakistan Day parade

ISLAMABAD: In a historic first, Chinese troops took part in the Pakistan March 23 parade. A 90-member Chinese delegation had arrived in Pakistan on Monday to participate in the parade.

The Chinese troops are part of the Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA) tri star Guard of Honour regiment which was formed in 1952.

Prior to the parade, talking to Chinese media in Pakistan, Major General Li Chan said: “We are here, as representatives of the Chinese public, to make the Pak-China friendship even stronger.”

“We could feel the warmth of the Pak-China friendship upon our arrival in Pakistan,” Major General Chan said. “I hope that the friendship between the two countries thrives and flourishes. Pakistan is China’s closest friend, best neighbour, and strategic ally.”

A contingent of Saudi Special forces took part in the parade.

The Turkish Janissary Military band (Mehter) participated in the Pakistan Day parade on Thursday.

This is the first time that the Turkish military band was part of the parade. The band is the oldest military marching band in the world and was founded in 1299.

The three countries participation was widely cheered by the people.