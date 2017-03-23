Chaudhary Nisar calls for Islamic countries diplomats meeting over blasphemous issue

ISLAMABD: Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar has announced that blasphemy against honored and respected figures will not be tolerated, adding that strict measures will be taken if social media did not correct itself, while a meeting of Islamic countries diplomats has been called on Friday over blasphemy issue.

Addressing a press conference here Wednesday Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar said that blasphemy on social media is not just issue of Pakistan, but for the whole Islamic world and all Islamic countries diplomats have been called for meeting on Friday, so that a joint line of action can be devised.

He said that if social media administration did not correct itself then strict measures will be taken as social media is not important than religion and faith.

The minister said that Sindh is not the property of anyone, adding that the statement of Sindh Chief Minister against Federation doesn’t suit him.

If any other chief minister of any other country would have stated like that then he would have make him to reach his logical conclusion.

If Sharjeel Memon was innocent then why he kept himself out of country for two years. Nisar urged CM Sindh to stop accusing and give reply to those allegations leveled on himself.

Interior Minister said that he has directed FIA and PCB to work jointly, while he also directed to take action against bookies; hence there are clues which connect the scandal abroad. He said that he will root out gambling from cricket.

Interior Minister said that violence on police personnel in Islamabad Kachehri is highly regrettable. Police refused to provide security to judges; hence the committee has been formed to inquire the incident.—APP