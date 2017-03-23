Blasphemous content case: IHC orders formation of joint investigation team

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered to form joint investigation team to probe blasphemous content case.

During the hearing, Justice Shaukat Siddiqui has clearly directed the authorities to suspend Facebook services in the country if it doesn’t block profane material.

Secretary Interior Arif Khan informed the court that Interior ministry has acquired the services of agencies as directed by the court on the last hearing. Those involved in the nefarious activity of uploading and circulating the blasphemous content have also been arrested, he said adding that the work over the issue should be carried out with great deliberations.

He told the court that investigation is being carefully carried out. To this Justice Siddiqui asked that if the case is sensitive and the action would not be taken?

There should be a referendum that whether people of Pakistan want social media or Honor and Sanctity of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) is dearer to them, Justice Shaukat said adding that he calls the TV anchors who talked about his character brothers.

Counsel for the petitioner Tariq Asad advocate said that he had detailed talks with the Information Ministry, agreeing that the issue is sensitive.

Justice Shaukat Aziz commented that one could not even talk adversely about Rama Krishna in India because they take stand on it there. You should get serious on this issue before the things worsen, he added. Justice Siddiqui addressed secretary Interior Arif Khan and asked him to look after the issue today and deliver results.

Chairman PTA informed the court that one arrest has been made by tracing lap top and mobile phone. The FIA informed the court that the names of the persons involved are being included in the Exit Control List and that three more persons have been identified.

Justice Shaukat said all the departments including Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) are hurling responsibility of the case at each other. He said cricket matter was deliberately raised to suppress this sensitive issue.

He further instructed interior ministry, information ministry and PTA to submit report till March 27 and said that the decision about the suspension of social media will be taken in next hearing.—APP