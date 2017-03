KIEV: A series of explosions hit a munitions depot in eastern Ukraine overnight, the military said Thursday, blaming the incident on an “act of sabotage”.

“A fire broke out … as a result of an act of sabotage at a depot in the town of Balakliya where missiles and munitions were kept,” Ukraine’s Chief Military Prosecutor Anatoliy Matios said in a statement. “The fire led to the detonation of munitions.”