WhatsApp’s one-liner status is back, plus new features

WhatsApp apparently listened to those who weren’t exactly happy with their last update.

The messaging service of over a billion users has rolled out an update, bringing back, among others, the simpler and the much-loved text/emoji status.

The Facebook unit received flak when it launched its Snapchat-esque Status last month, which disappears after 24 hours, requiring users to frequently make a new one.

That didn’t sit well with many users, with many airing their frustrations on social media.

Android devices got the update first, but those on iOS immediately got the update afterwards.

And here’s better news: the update retains the status you and your contacts last used prior to last month’s update (go check now).

Aside from the status update, WhatsApp also introduced a new low-light mode; a moon icon on the upper-right-hand side of the camera screen would allow better shots in dimly-lit conditions.

With the update, videos can now also be played without waiting for them to download; videos, however, will still be saved on the phone while being played.

The update also comes with a minor iOS-specific feature: using 3D Touch on the crop icon when editing a photo instantly fills up the screen.