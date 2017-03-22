US banker David Rockefeller dies at 101

NEW YORK: US top banker David Rockefeller died in his sleep at home in Pocantico Hills, New York, on Monday morning as a result of congestive heart failure, said a statement from the The Rockefeller Foundation.

Rockefeller, also known as “the bankers’ banker”, “one of the most influential figures in the history of American philanthropy and finance, is considered by many to be “America’s last great international business statesman”, the statement said. Rockefeller was the youngest of six children born—INP