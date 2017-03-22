Police shoot knife attacker outside British parliament

By M. Khan -
Photo courtesy Twitter.
LONDON: Police shot a knife attacker outside parliament after charging the gates and attacking officers on Wednesday afternoon, it has been reported.

 

Witnesses say a car mowed down five pedestrians before crashing into the gates outside Portcullis House.

A police officer has reportedly been stabbed.

Deputy Parliament Speaker said that lower chamber House of Commons sitting suspended as witnesses report sounds like gunfire.

Media photographs show people lying on Westminster Bridge, bleeding heavily.

The leader of the House of Commons says an alleged assailant was shot by armed police inside the parliament perimeter.

Police have evacuated the area.

According to  British newspaper, a man is lying shot outside the gates to parliament. There are reports two people have been shot.

It has also been reported that a man was seen with a knife.

The parliament building is in lock down. Staff inside parliament have been told to stay inside their offices.

Scotland Yard said it was called to a firearms incident on Westminster Bridge amid reports of several people injured.

Wtf is going on outside parliament ?? #london #parliament #parliamenthouse

A post shared by Gary Kittle (@gazzaiceman) on

An air ambulance has landed in Parliament Square.

