Police shoot knife attacker outside British parliament

LONDON: Police shot a knife attacker outside parliament after charging the gates and attacking officers on Wednesday afternoon, it has been reported.

Witnesses say a car mowed down five pedestrians before crashing into the gates outside Portcullis House. A police officer has reportedly been stabbed. Deputy Parliament Speaker said that lower chamber House of Commons sitting suspended as witnesses report sounds like gunfire. Media photographs show people lying on Westminster Bridge, bleeding heavily. The leader of the House of Commons says an alleged assailant was shot by armed police inside the parliament perimeter. Police have evacuated the area.

According to British newspaper, a man is lying shot outside the gates to parliament. There are reports two people have been shot.

A car on Westminster Bridge has just mowed down at least 5 people. pic.twitter.com/tdCR9I0NgJ — Radosław Sikorski (@sikorskiradek) March 22, 2017