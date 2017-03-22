Sirajul Haq demands formation Muslims’ UN to solve Ummah’s problems

LAHORE: Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that a Muslims United Nations had become inevitable for the solution of the Ummah’s problems as the UNO under the influence of the USA was indifferent to these problems.

He expressed these views at his separate meetings with the advisor to Saudi Arabia’s Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Abdullah Mohsin, Rabita-e Alam e Islami’s Secretary General Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Aisi, Russian’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Nafeeullah Asherov, and Secretary General of the Muslim World Assembly for Youth Saleh bin Salman, on the occasion of the Conference of the Rabita Alam e Islami in holy Makkah.

Srajul Haq said the US policies were anti-Muslim and the Muslim world would have to solve its problems for itself as it was sheer self- deception to expect anything from the US or other world powers in this direction. He said US President Donald Trump’ patronage of Israel and India had created a sense of insecurity among the Muslims.

He said that none of the around sixty Muslims countries had Veto power in the UNO while five non Muslim powers had Veto powers due to which the Muslim Ummah’s problems were lingering on. Kashmir and Palestine were the oldest issues pending with the UNO but little effort was made during the last seventy years for their solution. On the other hand, East Timor and Southern Sudan were promptly separated from their Muslim countries as they had Christian population. Wars had been thrust on Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria in which millions of Muslims had been massacred. The historic cities of Bagdad and Kabul had been turned into ruins by bombardment.

The JI chief said that US President Donald Trump had banned the entry of the people of six Muslim countries which showed his strong bias towards Islam and the Muslims. The anti Muslim powers were always hatching conspiracies to create dissent among the Muslim countries so that they continued to face one or the other problem. Under these circumstances, it was imperative for the Muslim rulers to sit together and make collective efforts to solve their problems.

Meanwhile, the JI chief and his delegation have reached Madina Munawarah where they would pay their homage at the Holy Prophet’s mausoleum, offer Nawafil at the Masjid e Nabvi and pray for the glory of Islam and the progress and prosperity of the Muslim Ummah s especially Pakistan and her people. He would also address the Pakistani community in the holy city.