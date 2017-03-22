Pakistan soon will be economically developed, terrorism free: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Mariyum Aurangzeb says the Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz is working for the development and prosperity of Pakistan as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

She was inaugurating an exhibition in connection with 23rd March titled Pakistan-past, present and future’ depicting pictorial journey of Pakistan Movement and development of the country, in Islamabad Tuesday.

The Minister of State said as a result of measures taken by the Government, Pakistan soon will be economically developed, free of terrorism and respectful country. She said Pakistan has achieved many successes in war on terror in the last three years.

She pointed out that programmes have been launched in education, health and human rights fields. He referred to Prime Minister’s National Health Programme and Prime Minster’s Education Reforms Programme for Federal Capital.

She said efforts are underway at Federal and provincial governments level for the betterment of the people and development of the country. The Minister of State said this year marks the seventy years of Pakistan`s creation and special preparations have been made to celebrate the year. She said photo exhibitions, literary and art competitions and special transmissions on media are all aimed at paying tributes to the great people who have contributed for the cause of the country.

The Minister said the exhibition by local artists vivifies the Pakistan movement in pictoral form. She said this is the year to inculcate in our youth the very spirit of independence and remember all those who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

Marriyum Aurangzaib said with the China Pakistan Economic Corridor in the ripe phase now, the way our country is moving forward is the very way towards peace, prosperity and stability of the country. She said the development reforms by the Government are the manifestation of its commitment to the people of Pakistan. She urged the media to highlight the Pakistan movement and the sacrifices rendered by the youth, women and all sections of society that culminated in the creation of an independent homeland. The Minister also called upon the people visiting the exhibition to enrich their children with the knowledge of history by getting them visit exhibitions and participate in the competitions organized by the Ministry of Information Broadcasting and NationalHeritage.

The exhibition showcased a whole gallery of original as well painted photos of the important events and leaders of Pakistan Movement.—APP