ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in a special message for Pakistan Day, pledged to rid the country of all ‘fasaadi’ elements spreading riot in the country.

In the video message shared by the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations, COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa vowed to clean up Pakistan from the rioters.

“On March 23, 1940 we resolved to create Pakistan and we succeeded. Now let us all pledge to clean our country from the ‘fasaadi’ elements,” the Army Chief stated.