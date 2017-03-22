Pakistan committed to facilitate and support Afghan-led peace, reconciliation process: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Mr Abdullah Marzouk, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia made a farewell call on Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at PM House this morning.

The Prime Minister appreciated the outgoing ambassador for his efforts and contributions towards further strengthening the existing cordial and brotherly relationship between the two countries. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy very close relations that are marked by commonalities on all issues of mutual interest at regional and international level, said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said that the two Muslim states have always stood by each other in testing times and the people of Pakistan deeply value our strong bonds with the Saudi Kingdom.

The Prime Minister wished the Ambassador good health, prosperity and success in his future endeavors.

The Prime Minister conveyed his good wishes for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques His Majesty Salman Abdulaziz Al-Saud as well as for progress and prosperity of the people of the Kingdom.

Mr Abdullah Marzouk thanked the Prime Minister for the warmth and hospitality extended to him during his stay in Pakistan.

Ms Amber Rudd Member Parliament, Home Secretary of the United Kingdom also called on Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at PM House on Tuesday.

Welcoming the Home Secretary to Pakistan, the Prime Minister recalled his productive meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May on the margins of the UN General Assembly session in New York in September 2016.

Pakistan-United Kingdom relations are rooted in shared history and strong people-to-people contacts; underpinned by close collaboration in trade and investment, peace and security and development cooperation’, said the PM.

The depth of institutionalized bilateral cooperation reflects the richness and strength of the Pakistan-UK relations. The presence of a large Pakistani Diaspora in the UK helps to strengthen the relationship.

We would like to further enhance our existing relations with the UK, especially in the field of trade and investment’, emphasized the PM.

The PM further said that Pakistan’s strong market of almost 200 million people, with a growing middle class, offers excellent opportunities for the British businesses and investments. ‘Pakistan greatly appreciates the work undertaken by the UK Department for International Development (DFID)’, added the PM.

Pakistan is committed to facilitate and support an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process. We will continue to support all initiatives for regional peace and stability’, said the PM.

Ms Amber Rudd thanked the Prime Minister for the warm welcome and said that UK will extend all possible support and assistane to efforts made for regional peace.

Mr. Mohammed Hussein, Special Advisor and Mr. Thomas Drew, British High Commissioner in Pakistan were present during the meeting. The meeting was also attended by Ch Nisar Ali Khan, Minister for Interior, Mr. Sartaj Aziz, advisor to PM and other senior officials.—APP