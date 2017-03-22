NAB tightens noose around corrupt govt workers in Sindh

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has tightened the scrutiny against government employs who are involved in corruption.

According to details, NAB is investigating officers of lower grade who own assets worth billions of rupees.

Team consisting of NAB officers of Punjab and Balochistan have also been formulated in this regard to interrogate corrupt government officials.

NAB conducted an operation in Hyderabad and arrested former police officer Yousuf Khanzada along with his son constable Arif Yousuf Khanzada. Furthermore, former additional district accounts officer Mushtaq Sheikh was arrested on identification of these two accused.

Billions of rupees have been recovered from the bank accounts of these three suspects. Moreover, NAB investigations have also revealed millionaire employs in departments of Sindh police, health, education and revenue board in Karachi and Hyderabad.—APP