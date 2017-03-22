Hurriyet leaders conduct poll boycott campaign in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD: The joint resistance leadership conducted campaign in held Srinagar for the boycott of forthcoming so-called Indian Parliamentary by-elections in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media service, the farcical Indian Parliamentary by-elections would be held in Srinagar and Islamabad constituencies on April 9 and 12.

The leaders of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, the Mirwaiz-led Hurriyet forum and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front conducted the election boycott campaign in Srinagar.

“The leaders including Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ghulam Nabi Zaki, Sheikh Abdul Rasheed, Umar Aadil Dar, Mudasir Nadvi, Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi and Irfan distributed anti-election material and election boycott posters to the people and asked them to stay away from the elections drama being enacted by India and its agents,” the spokesman for the joint resistance leadership said in a statement.—APP