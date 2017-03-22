Get rid of adhocism, reform judicial system, JI tells govt

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Secretary General Liaquat Balouch has said that there is a consensus among nation that terrorism should be eliminated at any cost but extension of military courts is not a solution.

He expressed these views while addressing a party convention at the JI, Karachi headquarters, Idara Noor-e-Haq, here on Wednesday evening. A large number of JI workers participated in the convention.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the bill for extension of military courts has been passed from the Naational Assembly and is likely to be passed from the Senate but military courts are not as much useful as they are being expected by some quarters.

For bringing in real betterment we need to reform the entire judicial system and institutions. He said that the JI has told the government to get rid of this adhocism and bring reforms in judiciary to eliminate terrorism.

He said that the ruling regime is corrupt and incompetent and under the leadership of the country, Pakistan could go nowhere. He said that people will have to come forward against corruption as the entire political system in the country was held hostage by corruption and corrupt maffias.

Talking about the Islamic movements, he said that political and parliamentary struggle for a peaceful Islamic revolution is the most viable way forward for Islamic movements.

He said that the JI has proved that it is not an emotional uprising but a comprehensive force aimed at bringing a peaceful Islamic revolution. He claimed that JI is the only party which is capable of bring a real, positive and durable change in the society.

He said that Karachi is the most significant city of the country as its situation imposes impacts through out the country. JI workers have laid down a lot of sacrifices in this city but never abandoned the political arena and always opposed the fascist elements.

He said that JI has been playing its role at all fronts, be it the issue of Kashmir or the matter of blasphemy on social media in Pakistan.

Talking about current international scenario, he said that the civilization of West is about to meet its logical conclusion. He said that the capitalist civilization in bound to be decomposed in near future.

He directed the JI workers to launch a powerful Rabta-e-Awam campaign in the city so as to produce effective results in 2018 general elections.

He also hailed the role of Islamabad High Court, particularly over its handling the sensitive issue of blasphemy on social media.

JI Karachi chief Engr. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, in his address, urged party workers to strengthen their relation with masses. Citing the example of recent decrease in K-Electric’s tariff, he said that JI has effectively been raising voice for the interests of masses.

He said that among others, blockage of computerized national identity cards has become a very serious problem for a large number of Karachiites. On the occasion, he announced that JI will hold a big sit-in in protest against the blockage of CNICs, if the government does not pay heed to the repeated demands and efforts of the JI for peaceful resolution of the issue.

The JI leader also said that an acute unrest and confusion have been prevailing among citizens regarding to the political future of the city. The citizens are unwilling to hand over their trust to prevailing so-called mainstream political parties in the country in general and in the city in particular. He said that the situation could become a very favouring opportunity for JI.

He maintained that JI has proven itself capable of leading the city, providing the cititzens with honest leadership and serving the megalopolis with dignity and a transparent manner. The need of the hour is to approach masses and tell them that JI is the only way to mitigate their miseries.

Engr. Naeem said that the party has an edge in the city that all the ideological opponents of JI have not only exposed themselves but also unveiled the reality of liberalism.