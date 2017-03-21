Two dead, five injured as tractor trolley hits rickshaw in Vehari

BUREWALA: Two including a woman and girl died and five others were injured in collision between tractor trolley and rickshaw here on Tuesday.



Rescue sources said that a reckless driven tractor trolley hit a rickshaw near Gaggo Mandi in district Vehari.

A woman, girl among two people died on the spot in the accident while five others sustained injuries who were rushed to hospital for treatment. The police after registering a case against the tractor trolley driver at large started the investigation.