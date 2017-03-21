Syria rebels launch fresh assault on east Damascus

DAMASCUS: Rebels and jihadists launched a fresh assault on east Damascus on Tuesday, just two days before another round of UN-backed peace talks were set to get underway in Switzerland.

Clashes raged between regime forces on one side and opposition fighters and allied jihadists from the Fateh al-Sham Front, formerly Al-Qaeda’s branch in the war-ravaged country.

The renewed fighting in Damascus came two days after Syrian government forces repelled the largest rebel incursion into the capital in years.

An AFP journalist in east Damascus reported a large explosion at sunrise Tuesday followed by fierce clashes, shelling and government air strikes on opposition positions.

Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the blast was likely caused by a rebel car bomb attack on a regime position between Jobar and Qabun districts.

Plumes of dark smoke could be seen rising from eastern neighbourhoods.

The official SANA news agency said 12 people were wounded in rebel shelling.

“The Syrian army is facing attempts to advance by terrorist groups… north of Jobar and is surrounding them,” it reported.

Rebels hold half of the eastern neighbourhood of Jobar, a few kilometres (miles) from the city centre, and are seeking to link it to the besieged northern district of Qabun.