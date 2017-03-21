Sharjeel, Shahzaib record their statements before FIA

LAHORE: The duo of cricketers allegedly involved in spot fixing scandal, Sharjeel Khan and Shahzaib Hasan here on Tuesday appeared before the investigation team of FIA and recorded their statements.



Both of them are among the five players who have been charged on different offense in spot fixing during the Pakistan Super League in Dubai during last month.

Muhammad Irfan and Khalid Latif have already recorded their respective statements on Monday while the fifth player Nasir Jamshid is out of country.

Sources privy to the FIA told APP that Sharjeel and Shahzaib in their statements denied the spot fixing charges. Irfan and Khalid have also rejected the spot fixing charges, they said.

“It is the similar statements which they have already given to the Pakistan Cricket Board and all of them (the four cricketers) have rejected the spot fixing charges leveled against them “, said the sources.

Meanwhile, PCB has denied the reports that it submitted a formal application to the FIA for starting investigation against the cricketers allegedly involved in spot fixing.

“We did not approach the FIA in this regard and only asked the investigation agency (FIA) to utilize its resources to get and check the record of mobile phone data of the concerned cricketers “,said Chief Operating officer, PCB, Subhan Ahmad.