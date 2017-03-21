Sanctity of the Haramain Sharifian to be guarded any cost 

LAHORE: Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the Haramain e Sharifain were sacred for the Muslims all over the world and they could not allow anyone to undermine their sanctity in any form.



He was addressing the Pakistani community at Jeddah during his current visit to the holy land.

Sirajul Haq said that the eternal message of guidance had reached the humanity all over the word from Saudi Arabia.

He said the people of Pakistan had deep love and respect for Saudi Arabia. He said the government and the people of Saudi Arabia had also supported this country and the nation at every difficulty time.

He impressed upon the Pakistanis in the holy land to discharge their responsibilities in the best possible manner for the glory of Islam and for the development and strength of Saudi Arabia and their homeland as also the unity of the Ummah.

He especially urged the Pakistani doctors, engineers, traders and other professionals and workers in Saudi Arabia to play their role for the development and strength of Saudi Arabia.

The JI chief also urged the Muslims governments and their institutions to strive their best for the solution of the problem being faced by the Ummah.