RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) GeneralQamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said,”Our martyrs are our heroes, their sacrifices shall not go waste.”



According to a Tweet by Director General Inter Services PublicRelations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor, the COAS stated this while visiting the parents of Shaheed Captain Junaid, who had embraced martyrdom at Swabi.