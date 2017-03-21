PPP challenges ongoing population census in SHC

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Monday challenged ongoing population census in Sindh High Court (SHC) saying that the process was not transparent and certain formation was being kept secret.

“Petition narrates secrecy in population census as unconstitutional”.

While talking to media, PPPP Parliamentarians Secretary General Farhatullah Babar said the basic demand of the party that in the census process, there should be transparency. He said they are receiving complaints from a cross section of the people and Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) governments over the process.

“ Every segment of society is expressing concern. PPP wants transparency in process of population census. Important information should be uploaded on website whereas a mechanism should be crafted to address complains” he demanded.

He said it is unconstitutional and illegal to keep the housing and populatin censuses secret. He said the constitutional petition has been prepared by Farooq Naek and his team .

Farhatullah Babar said it is rightr of people to have access to information. He said they have requested to strike down the sections that are a hurdle in providing information and violation of the constitution.—APP