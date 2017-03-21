MQM founder issue a cause of ‘irritant’ between UK and Pakistan: Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan has said the case of Mutahidda Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder is the cause of ‘irritant’ between the UK and Pakistan.

Addressing a joint press conference with British Home Secretary Amber Rudd, Nisar said two had agreements had been reached with the UK government including one that relates to Pakistanis living in the Britain without any relevant documents.

The Interior Minister said the two countries discussed sharing of intelligence and exchange of information.

He said that after detailed discussion the two sides have signed a memorandum of understanding for enhanced cooperation in the realm of security.

The Minister said that both countries will work together to resolve the common problems being faced by the two countries including security, counter-terrorism and immigration.

Khan acknowledged that there are few irritants and road-blocks and they have agreed to address them within the limitations of their authority and respective systems.

He said Pakistan and the United Kingdom have always enjoyed closer cooperation in security.

“Pakistan awaits the visit of British Prime Minister sometime in near future,” said Nisar.

Speaking on the occasion, she referred to the challenge of terrorism, extremism and organized crime and said Pakistan has suffered the most from the scourge of terrorism.

She said special envoy of the British Prime Minister on Counter Terrorism will be visiting Pakistan shortly to expand cooperation structured around Pakistan’s own National Action Plan.

Amber Rudd said Britain is providing assistance to make the new Islamabad International Airport safe and secure for travelers.

Replying to questions, the British Home Secretary said it would be her endeavour that the country’s justice system is applies to everyone equally with no exception.

Britain is committed to work closely with Pakistan to facilitate application of justice in all cases. She said there is absolutely no tolerance in UK for illegal activities for people who think they can evade the law.

She also congratulated Pakistan on its preparations for Pakistan Day celebrations on March 23 (Thursday).

The British minister acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war on terror and the Muslim country had suffered the most, however she added that a lot need to be done to control the menace of terrorism.