JI welcomes NEPRA decision to reduce KE tariff

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has hailed the announcement of new tariff for K-Electric by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

In a statement on Tuesday, the JI leader welcomed the decision to reduce tariff and eliminate meter rant and bank charges. He also stressed the authority and the federal government to ensure the implementation on the announcement in letter and spirit.

He said that the dues payable by the K-Electric should be adjusted in forthcoming bills. He demanded of the higher authorities not to provide KE with any leniency in this regard.

The JI leader recalled that in past the KE had filed an application for increase in tariff while JI was the only party that had fought the case of Karachiities.

He demanded of the government that to compel the power company to repay the large amount, it had received forcibly from residents of Karachi.

Engr. Naeem said that today demands of JI have been admitted and it would be a sigh of relief for people of Karachi, if the decision is implemented. He stressed the need to monitor the implementation on the decisions taken by NEPRA. He was of the view that all dues should be adjusted in upcoming bills.

He said that apart from the issue of tariff, thousands of complains have been pending against KE. The complaints should be investigated so as the people of Karachi could get rid of the curse of overcharging.

He raised the issue that summer season is about to commence. He recalled that in past a large number of people had lost their lives due to inaptness of the KE.

He demanded of the government to bound KE to take solid measure in connection with possible heat waves.