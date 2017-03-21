Hurriyet leaders conduct poll boycott campaign in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD: The joint resistance leadership in occupied Kashmir conducted campaign in Srinagar for the boycott of forthcoming so-called Indian Parliamentary by-elections in the territory.



According to KMS, the farcical Indian Parliamentary by-elections will be held in Srinagar and Islamabad constituencies on 9th and 12th April, 2017.

The leaders of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, the Mirwaiz-led Hurriyet forum and the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front conducted the election boycott campaign in Srinagar.

“The leaders including Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ghulam Nabi Zaki, Sheikh Abdul Rasheed, Umar Aadil Dar, Mudasir Nadvi, Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi and Irfan distributed anti-election material and election boycott posters to the people and asked them to stay away from the election drama being enacted by India and its agents,” the spokesman for the joint resistance leadership said in a statement.