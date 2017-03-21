Govt will have to take Orangi seriously, says Naeem ur Rehman

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has thanked people of Karachi for their overwhelming response to the JI’s rally in Orangi Town.

Earlier on Sunday, thousands of people took to streets in Orangi, demanding redress of thier miseries as in pursuance to its demands on provision of civic facilities to Karachiites. They rally was organized by JI Karachi chapter.

In a statement on Monday, the JI leader said that Karachi and particularly Orangi Town has become a town of problems while the rulers are showing a criminal negligence towards the prolonged issues of the residents.

Engr. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said that Karachiites were betrayed by those who claimed to be the representatives of the city. Instead of uplifting the status of the city and the citizens, the so called leaders only raised the living standards of their own families. He added that the city was victimized of the divide and rule policy, he added.

He vowed that the JI would not put the citizens on the mercy of thug rulers. He said that the party would increase the momentum of its drive for the rights of citizens. He also appealed masses to maintain unity among themselves so as to the fascist elements in the disguise of politicians could not use again anyone.—APP