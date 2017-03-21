Five arrested with cache of arms, ammunition in Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) personnel arrested five criminals besides recovering cache of arms and ammunition here on Tuesday.



The police and other LEAs personnel conducted joint operations against anti-state elements in Shikarpur city and surrounding areas. During separate actions, five outlaws were apprehended with four Kalashnikovs, 7MM Rifle, five double barrel guns, several magazines and hundreds of rounds.

The LEAs confiscated the recovered weapons and the detainees werebeing interrogated after registering cases against them.