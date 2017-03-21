After 3G and 4G, Pakistan to get 4.5G service

ISLAMABAD: Wi-Tribe 4.5G service first time in Pakistan would be operational by June 2017 in five cities of the country.



According to private news channel, wi-tribe announced a $15million contract and strategic partnership with Huawei of China for advanced upgradation of LTE in at least five cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi and Faisalabad.

The advanced technology would be first tested at the Head Office, Islamabad, before making it fully operational across the city.

Induction of LTE-A in broadband saturated market of Pakistanis the first time when 3.5 Ghz is being deployed in South Asia and Middle East.

LTE-A equipment is capable of delivering 1GB per second data whereas LTE can go as up as 300MB per second.

However, Wi-Tribe for now would be providing 100Mbps per connection and by the end of 2018 it be raised to 200Mbps.

The industry has plans to deliver 400Mbps to its customers by 2019.

Wi-Tribe was launched in Pakistan in 2009 and provides telecommunication services in five cities.

The offers include unparalleled wireless internet services, great deals on flexible add-ons, smart payment solutions, and my wi-tribe; a personal self-help portal enabling single click add-on purchases at the customer’s convenience.